LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a windy start to the day which is making conditions a little breezy. Winds are out of the west at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s. Later this afternoon we will see a wind shift to the northwest and a slight increase as well, up to 15-30mph with gusts pushing the lower 40s. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Around 8pm this evening a few light rain showers look to push into far northwestern Texoma. Those will slowly moves east southeast impacting southwest Oklahoma. Rain should clear by 2-3am. Accumulations will be slim to none for most people.
Tomorrow temperatures will keep dropping and winds will continue to blow out of the northwest at 15-25mph. High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day we have here in Texoma for awhile. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 40s with winds still holding out of the northwest.
Thursday afternoon we get back on track and warmer air returns. Thursday highs will be in the lower 60s, Friday the lower 60s, Saturday the upper 60s, and Sunday around 70. It is looking a like a beautiful weekend on the way for us here in Texoma.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
