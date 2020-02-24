It is a windy start to the day which is making conditions a little breezy. Winds are out of the west at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s. Later this afternoon we will see a wind shift to the northwest and a slight increase as well, up to 15-30mph with gusts pushing the lower 40s. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Around 8pm this evening a few light rain showers look to push into far northwestern Texoma. Those will slowly moves east southeast impacting southwest Oklahoma. Rain should clear by 2-3am. Accumulations will be slim to none for most people.