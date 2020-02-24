Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry creating cookbook

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -In an attempt to connect the community through food, Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry is looking for people to get involved with their cookbook.
Hungry Hearts will soon be rolling out the first ever community cookbook, and they are hoping for people across Lawton to send their special recipes in.
It will provide Hungry Hearts with more diverse, and healthy meals to serve. It will also help community members get a glimpse of someone’s life through their special family recipe.
Whether the recipe is simple or complex, Hungry Hearts would love to see it, and consider putting it in the cookbook.
They plan to have these done before Mother’s and Father’s Day, so this could be a perfect gift for someone who loves to cook, or who just loves this community.
“We’d really love for the Lawton community to be a part in the meals that Hungry Hearts prepares. People can purchase the cookbook as well, to be able to use the recipes and try them out, and incorporate them into their family meals as well,” said Adrienne Davis.
The price for the cookbook is $15. All recipe submissions and orders are due by April 10th.
If you wish to order one, or submit a recipe, head on over to www.hungryheartslawton.org.
