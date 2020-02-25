Crime Stoppers of SWOK introduces two new tip incentive programs

“There’s three things that we have to rely on on a homicide. One, patrol officers, two, the people that are there that see what’s going on or hear what’s going on, and then the criminal evidence that’s at the scene,” said Capt. Puccino. "But without the people calling us or telling us, detectives arrive later on after it’s all over, so we rely on these things. An incentive for someone to come forward if it’s an extra $2,500, because it’s going from $2,500 to $5,000, is enormous. "