Crime Stoppers of SWOK introduces two new tip incentive programs

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crime Stoppers of SWOK has two new incentives for people to send in tips.
The Crime Stoppers board unanimously voted in favor of two new programs: the 1st Forty-Eight Payout and Homicide Payout Increase.
With the 1st Forty-Eight, if a tip that leads to a felony arrest and charges filed is submitted within the first 48 hours, the reward is doubled.
The board also voted to increase the homicide payout from $1,000 to $2,500.
“So now with both programs enacted, with the increase on the homicides in the first 48, now the potential payout for a homicide could be up to $5,000,” said Det. Brad DeLozier, coordinator, Crime Stoppers of SWOK.
Det. DeLozier said these programs were created in hopes of solving open cases from 2019 and encouraging a more proactive approach in 2020.
“Our local police departments between Lawton had 19 last year," said Det. DeLozier. "I think Comanche County reported to me they had between four and six, and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that they had four. So we’re trying to get those numbers down, and I would say a majority of them that they’ve already released have said that they were solved, but we want to get those numbers of unsolved ones up.”
Capt. Robert Puccino with LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division said the information they get within the first 48 hours is crucial.
“There’s three things that we have to rely on on a homicide. One, patrol officers, two, the people that are there that see what’s going on or hear what’s going on, and then the criminal evidence that’s at the scene,” said Capt. Puccino. "But without the people calling us or telling us, detectives arrive later on after it’s all over, so we rely on these things. An incentive for someone to come forward if it’s an extra $2,500, because it’s going from $2,500 to $5,000, is enormous. "
Captain Puccino said he believes these new incentives will encourage people to come forward with information.
“I just appreciate what Crime Stoppers is doing to help the Criminal Investigations Division at Lawton Police Department," said Capt. Puccino. "Any help we can get is greatly appreciated, and I think this is going to help us greatly.”
The new incentives are just for tips submitted toward major felonies. However, if you have any information on crimes committed in the past, you could be eligible for a cash reward, as well.
In addition to calling 355-INFO, you can also submit a tip anonymously on the mobile app. You can find it in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store under 355-INFO.
As always, you will remain anonymous for any tip you submit.
