Duncan nonprofit asking community for help expanding

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan nonprofit that helps family members with a loved one addicted to drugs is looking to expand.
HopeFirst is reaching out to other communities to accomplish that.
Stephanie Morcom, the Founder of HopeFirst, said this is her second attempt to bring this service to Lawton.
She tells me she is simply looking to help more families who may be struggling with getting help for their loved ones facing addiction.
“In our groups we work on healthy boundaries. We work on healthy helping, so instead of enabling we work on helping our addicted loved one in a healthy way," said Morcom.
Morcom says after trying to bring HopeFirst to Lawton a year ago, she still has the resources to have another support group.
“I have a place I can do a meeting in Lawton. I have the keys to the building. It’s at a counseling center," said Morcom.
Morcom says if enough interest is generated for HopeFirst in Lawton, she’d set up meetings twice a month.
She says anyone who has been touched by substance abuse is welcome to come.
“Ideally, we want the addict to get better and to have the resources they need, but we also want the family to get better so that they kind of start healing, get the healing process going, so that they’re both start working toward recovery," said Morcom.
While they work toward that goal, they currently offer help to the loved one facing addiction.
“Duncan Regional Hospital, a little over a year ago, opened a addiction medicine clinic. I do that with Dr. Criswell, and so we see addiction medicine patients. We help them with medication management and then we also run individual counseling and group therapy," said nurse Kim Holland.
Duncan Regional will start out meeting with patients every week.
As they improve, the fewer meetings they’ll need.
HopeFirst hosts a free meeting every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month in Duncan.
For more information you can visit HopeFirst on Facebook.
