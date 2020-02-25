Eisenhower High School kicks off BEAK week

“The students look at charities in town. In the past, we’ve donated to New Directions and the Carter Crane Homeless Shelter. One of the things they did was they went and toured several facilities this year and after touring Parker Pointe and finding out that they serve LPS students, seeing what the girls in that facility have to work with everyday they decided that was definitely the best use of our funds,” said Amber Mayfield, activities director at Eisenhower.