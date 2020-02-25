Eisenhower High School kicks off BEAK week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Eisenhower High School held an assembly Monday as part of their Beak week and Mr. EHS pageant.
Five EHS senior boys competed for the title.
The Philanthropy week began a few years ago as a big final push of fundraising for a local charity.
Beak week is the culmination of the fundraising students have done all year long.
There's also a big reveal for how much money they've raised.
They started in August and held one big event each month.
Some fundraisers included a father-daughter dance, window washing, a change challenge and more.
This year proceeds will benefit the Parker Pointe Girls Home.
“The students look at charities in town. In the past, we’ve donated to New Directions and the Carter Crane Homeless Shelter. One of the things they did was they went and toured several facilities this year and after touring Parker Pointe and finding out that they serve LPS students, seeing what the girls in that facility have to work with everyday they decided that was definitely the best use of our funds,” said Amber Mayfield, activities director at Eisenhower.
Students are holding an event at LOL Monday night and Wednesday they will have an event at Thunderbird Lanes.
That's in addition to dine and donate nights with local restaurants every day this week at Texas Roadhouse, Qdoba, Raising Cain's, and Firo.
This year their goal was to raise $10.000 and they’ve almost reached it.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.