Good evening Texoma! A wave of energy is off to our north in southern Kansas & northern Oklahoma that will bring some light rain showers & a new snow flurries in north & northeastern Texoma. Later this evening a few rain chances are possible around 7pm in far northern and northeastern Texoma. Those will dip south into portions of central Texoma during the overnight hours. A few flurries are also possible, but do not expect to see any accumulations! Air temperatures are near freezing & ground temps are between 40° and 50° so anything that does fall will melt very quickly! Everything will be wrapped up by early Wednesday morning.Tonight will also be very breezy! Northwest winds 15 to 30mph with gusts at times 40-50mph. Because of this, a wind advisory is in place for western Oklahoma & western north Texas until midnight tonight! These winds could blow any unsecured objects around, tree limbs could be blown down & very isolated power outages mat be a result. Take caution if you’re out driving, especially on east-to west oriented roads! Low temperatures will be near 30°. If there is any standing water on the roadways in our northeastern counties, that could leave a few isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses!