LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Winds this morning are a little lighter than yesterday, but out of the northwest causing feel like temperatures to drop into the low 30s. Winds will pick up to 15-25mph with gusts into the mid 30s by this afternoon. Luckily, we will get a little sunshine to help keep temperatures in the mid 50s. Later this evening a few rain chances are possible around 7pm in far northern and northeastern Texoma. Those will slide south into portions of central Texoma during the overnight hours. A few flurries are also possible, but do not expect to see any accumulations.
Tomorrow morning low temperatures will be around 30 degrees. If there is any standing water on the roadways in our northeastern counties, that could leave a few isolated slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Tomorrow afternoon will be the coldest day we see for awhile here in Texoma, with highs only reaching into the upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday will be two beautiful days as we wrap up the work week. Temperatures will top out into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Saturday and Sunday winds will be gusty out of the south to southwest at 15-25mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Get outside and enjoy the little dose of spring. Monday afternoon temperatures will soar into the mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
