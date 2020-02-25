Winds this morning are a little lighter than yesterday, but out of the northwest causing feel like temperatures to drop into the low 30s. Winds will pick up to 15-25mph with gusts into the mid 30s by this afternoon. Luckily, we will get a little sunshine to help keep temperatures in the mid 50s. Later this evening a few rain chances are possible around 7pm in far northern and northeastern Texoma. Those will slide south into portions of central Texoma during the overnight hours. A few flurries are also possible, but do not expect to see any accumulations.