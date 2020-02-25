Four-wheeler, equipment stolen from Fletcher softball team

FLETCHER, Okla. (TNN) - Softball bats, catcher’s gear, medical equipment and a four-wheeler were all recently stolen from the Fletcher High School Softball team.
A shed between the Fletcher baseball and softball fields is where the team stored a four-wheeler that they used to drag the infield dirt and maintain the field. That being stolen has now changed how the team cares for the field.
"So now when we drag our field, we use stuff that like goes around our waist to drag it or we can use the baseball team’s lawnmower and stuff. It’s more manual labor if we do it that way,” said Fletcher senior Madison Mullennix.
Coach Mike Moreno said the school has been very helpful in getting some of the equipment replaced, but that’s not an option for all of it.
"It’s frustrating because these things have been loaned to us, the town has been very generous, giving to us, supporting our fundraisers. For someone to come down here and just take our things is very difficult and very frustrating for the team. With us being a smaller school district, it’s difficult to replace some of these higher-priced items,” Moreno said.
Mullennix said this couldn’t have come at a worse time as Fletcher prepares for their first scrimmage of the season later this week.
"It happened at really bad timing. Our field is looking good right now but we really needed that four-wheeler,” Mullennix said.
"Without us being able to level out the field, we have bad hops, might get broken noses, things like that so it does help us maintain the safety standard of the field,” Moreno said.
Coach Moreno said they’ve updated the locks on the shed to ensure that nothing like this happens again. Anyone with information about the items being stolen is asked to call the police.
