Lamar looks to extend streak vs Incarnate Word

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. T.J. Atwood, Avery Sullivan and Anderson Kopp have combined to score 48 percent of Lamar's points this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Incarnate Word, Drew Lutz, Keaston Willis, Dwight Murray Jr., Vincent Miszkiewicz and Marcus Larsson have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Incarnate Word scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Lutz has connected on 32.2 percent of the 118 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 18 over the last three games. He's also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.