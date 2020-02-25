Salvation Army asking for donations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Pantry shelves are bare down at the Lawton Salvation Army.
Over the past couple of months, the number of families in need has increased causing a food shortage.
They’re now turning to the community to help them restock the essential items that so many people in our community depend on.
“We need a lot more and there a lot more hungry families out there. If anybody wants to help out their community, they are more than welcome to come by here and visit with us. We’ll show them the food pantry and show them what we need but dry goods, canned goods, vegetables, beans, rice, anything like that, mac and cheese, we could use very much," said Major David Robinson with Lawton’s Salvation Army.
Major Robinson says need for the food pantry continues to grow.
He says they've went from serving between 80 and 90 families to well over 100 and are getting calls everyday from people asking if there is food available.
The Salvation Army accepts both food and monetary donations.
