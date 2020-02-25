SFA looks to extend streak vs NW State

LEADING THE WAY: Stephen F. Austin's Kevon Harris has averaged 17.5 points and 5.6 rebounds while Gavin Kensmil has put up 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. For the Demons, Chudier Bile has averaged 14.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while Nikos Chougkaz has put up 9.2 points and 7.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CHUDIER: Bile has connected on 36.3 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He's also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.