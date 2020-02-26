Comanche County Junior Livestock kicks off with market swine shows

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Junior Livestock show kicked off Tuesday with market swine shows.
The FFA and 4-H students have worked with these pigs since October, feeding, walking, and taking care of them.
County shows signify the end of show season, with only a couple more weeks left.
The Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club helps put on the show, and sponsors the premium sale on Friday.
It’s a sale to raise money for the kids.
“The premium sale basically is the sale of champions. We sell roughly a hundred and seventy four kids to raise money for this years project, along with future projects. Or even help them later in life with school, with what they want to do or what they want to pursue," said Dustin Glover, chairman of Saddle and Sirloin Club.
Wednesday is the goat and lamb show, Thursday will be the cattle exhibits, and Friday evening is the premium sale.
Glover encourages everyone to come out and help support the kids.
