Companies take part in Fort Sill resupply program

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Six companies are on Fort Sill this week to display their suggestions to the Army on how to improve the resupply access for the field artillery.
It's week seven of the Field Artillery Autonomous Resupply Cohort.
The Army is trying to find a more efficient way to get ammunition to the field ahead of a new gun being introduced in the coming year.
The companies went to Fort Bliss early on in the process to see the current resupply process, and have been working since then on ways to improve it.
“Fort Sill is absolutely critical to this. It’s the home to the field artillery, long-range precision fires team, but it’s also the home to a lot of our subject matter experts. We go through a lot of ammunition, we have a lot of logistical units here who are used to this problem set," said Major Chris Isch.
All six companies that took part are receiving $150,000 each.
The project is set to last another five weeks and at the end, the companies will make pitches to Army stakeholders as well as private investors and potential partners.
