Crews respond to Lawton restaurant fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Lawton on Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out at the Long John Silver’s around 11:00 a.m. near NW 26th and Cache Road.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time, but the fire marshal’s office has been called to investigate. Crews at the scene tell 7NEWS there is extensive damage to the building.
