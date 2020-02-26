Duncan students raising money for good causes during ‘HALO week’

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan High School’s HALO week is underway, with students and the community raising money for good causes.
This year, the money raised is going toward a first-grade student in Duncan who is battling leukemia and it’s also going toward the pecial Olympics team in Duncan.
HALO week is the product of the Duncan High School student council.
“Our plan, it’s student-led, student-planned and student carried out to raise money for these recipients and make a positive change in our community," said Ian McEntire, student council president. ″As a group of high schoolers, we want to make a positive change to these two recipients."
Some businesses in Duncan will be giving a percentage of their proceeds to Halo week, for a full list of those, you can go to the DHS HALO Week Facebook page.
Their goal this year is to raise $15,000.
Next Friday they will reveal how much they raised during a pep rally at DHS.
