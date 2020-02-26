We’ve been a ton of sun this afternoon but don’t let the blue skies fool you! It’s rather chilly outside. Current temperatures are ranging from the low 40s north & upper 40s south. As we head through tonight, these gusty north winds are going to calm! We’ll see this change between 7-8PM. Overnight winds will be calm near 5 to 10mph. Which is rather good news in fact! Air temperatures are going to fall extremely quickly too once the sun sets later this evening! By morning, wind chill values will be in the upper teens to low 20s tomorrow morning with air temps in the mid 20s.