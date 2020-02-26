LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’ve been a ton of sun this afternoon but don’t let the blue skies fool you! It’s rather chilly outside. Current temperatures are ranging from the low 40s north & upper 40s south. As we head through tonight, these gusty north winds are going to calm! We’ll see this change between 7-8PM. Overnight winds will be calm near 5 to 10mph. Which is rather good news in fact! Air temperatures are going to fall extremely quickly too once the sun sets later this evening! By morning, wind chill values will be in the upper teens to low 20s tomorrow morning with air temps in the mid 20s.
Otherwise tomorrow starts our dry, sunny, and warm trend that will last all the way into next week! Highs will be in the low 60s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies! Winds will be a lot calmer as well starting out of the south and then turning to the north.
Friday will be a great weather day, plenty of sun with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Lighter north to south winds at 10 to 15mph are expected!
This weekend is looking fantastic with more sunshine and temperatures topping out in the lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. This will be more beautiful weather for folks to get outside and enjoy their days off. Winds this weekend will be a little gusty out of the south at 15-25mph. Refrain from burning anything this weekend as fire danger will be elevated.
The start of the work week will be another warm day! Highs will rise into the low 70s with rain chances returning later in the evening. These showers are looking to pick up into Tuesday as our next cool down arrives. Highs Tuesday will stay in the mid 60s.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.