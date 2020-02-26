LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning winds are blowing fiercely out of the north at 15-25mph with gusts into the upper 30 to lower 40mph range. You definitely want to be bundled up before heading out the door due to feel like temperatures dropping into the teens and twenties. This afternoon winds will die down, and lots of sunshine will move into Texoma. That sunshine will help high temperatures warm into the upper 40s.
Tomorrow starts our dry, sunny, and warm trend that will last all the way into next week. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 60s. Winds will be a lot calmer as well starting out of the south and then turning to the north.
Friday afternoon will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and temperatures in the mid 60s. After the kids get home from school and you wrap up your work day, fire up the grill and enjoy a beautiful evening.
This weekend is looking fantastic with more sunshine and temperatures topping out in the lower 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. This will be more beautiful weather for folks to get outside and enjoy their days off. Winds this weekend will be a little gusty out of the south at 15-25mph. Refrain from burning anything this weekend as fire danger will be elevated.
Monday will be another day with temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain chances return Monday evening, and then look to pick up into Tuesday as our next cool down arrives. Highs Tuesday will stay in the mid 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
