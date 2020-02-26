LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning winds are blowing fiercely out of the north at 15-25mph with gusts into the upper 30 to lower 40mph range. You definitely want to be bundled up before heading out the door due to feel like temperatures dropping into the teens and twenties. This afternoon winds will die down, and lots of sunshine will move into Texoma. That sunshine will help high temperatures warm into the upper 40s.