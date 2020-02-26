Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

VAPING-INVESTIGATION
'A world of hurt': 39 states to investigate Juul's marketing
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A lecturer at Harvard Law School says an investigation by 39 states leaves Juul Labs with little choice but to change its marketing practices. James Tierney said Tuesday that “when you see these kinds of numbers, it means they’re in a world of hurt." Attorneys general from Connecticut, Florida, Nevada, Oregon and Texas say they will lead the multi-state investigation into San Francisco-based Juul. The company also is facing lawsuits from teenagers and others who say they became addicted to the company's vaping products. Juul says it has halted television, print and digital advertising and eliminated most flavors.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
As Bernie Sanders surges, Texas liberals take their own shot
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Bernie Sanders vaulting to the top of the 2020 presidential field is emboldening a crop of insurgent candidates on the left in Texas. And they they're backed by more money and bigger names than ever before, and there are signs that some are not being taken lightly. On the border, 26-year-old Jessica Cisneros is trying to become the youngest member of Congress by ousting eight-term Democratic incumbent Henry Cuellar. She's been endorsed by both Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Royce West, a moderate Democrat running for U.S. Senate, says their party can't win in Texas by moving too far to the left.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-BORDER-DETENTIONS
Migrant detention center to open after conditions stir anger
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Immigration detention centers on a part of the U.S.-Mexico border are being upgraded or expanded after U.S. officials were overwhelmed by a surge in migrants last year. The Border Patrol gave a tour Tuesday of a complex of buildings it's opening in El Paso, Texas, to house and process over 1,000 people. The center features play areas for children, showers and laundry facilities. It comes after officials set up tents in a parking lot to hold people last spring. Critics say the move doesn't solve a lack of oversight and they question why the Trump administration is expanding detention space as it pushes policies to reduce asylum claims.
TEXAS-ANTI-ABORTION ORDINANCES
Reproductive rights groups sue over anti-abortion ordinances
DALLAS (AP) — Two reproductive rights groups are suing seven small East Texas cities that have declared themselves “sanctuaries for the unborn” with anti-abortion ordinances that prohibit them from operating within city limits. The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of the Texas Equal Access Fund and the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity in U.S. district court in Texas. The lawsuit is filed against the cities of Waskom, Naples, Joaquin, Tenaha, Rusk, Gary and Wells, which have passed largely symbolic ordinances. The lawsuit says the ordinances label TEA Fund, the Lilith Fund and other abortion-rights organizations as “criminal organizations.”
IMMIGRANT DEFENSE PROGRAM
Texas' most populous county to set up immigrant defense fund
HOUSTON (AP) — Texas’ most populous county and one of the most diverse in the U.S. has approved a plan to create and fund a program that will offer legal services for immigrants, including many who are in the country illegally and fighting deportation. Harris County commissioners in Houston voted on Tuesday to approve the Immigration Legal Services Program during a meeting in which community groups as well as religious and labor leaders spoke in favor of the program. Officials say over 25% of Harris County residents are foreign born, including an estimated 412,000 residents in the country illegally who account for nearly 10% of the county’s labor force.
BORDER TRADE-MEXICO
Leaders: 2020 forecast is rosy for border trade with Mexico
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Border trade leaders are expressing optimism for the 2020 trade forecast with Mexico especially at the busy Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that's because port officials, which have long lacked the ability to process hazardous materials, expect that to change by the end of 2020. Adding a hazmat containment site could increase the port’s volume of traffic by 20 percent _ from 600 trucks per day to 720. Democratic U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico says governing the specifics of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement have been ironed out and the parties can move forward with a degree of certainty on border trade.
TEXARKANA PASTOR ARRESTED
Texarkana pastor accused of sexual assault back in custody
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 people is back in custody. Fifty-six-year-old Logan Wesley III is being held in the Bowie County jail on $1.25 million bond after a grand jury this month returned an indictment with 18 felony counts involving three girls. He was arrested in November on a single felony charge involving one victim and was released after posting $100,000 bond. The Texarkana Gazette reports during a hearing Monday, a judge refused to lower Wesley's new bail and release him on the earlier bond. Wesley is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Arkansas, church to sexually abuse young girls.
SUPREME COURT-BORDER SHOOTING
Court closes courthouse door on slain Mexican teen's family
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ruling 5-4 to close the courthouse door on the parents of a Mexican teenager who was shot dead over the border by an American agent. The court's five conservative justices ruled Tuesday that the parents could not sue Border Patrol Agent Jesus Mesa Jr., who killed their unarmed 15-year-old son in 2010. Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that the case is tragic, but that strong border security and international relations issues led to the ruling against the teen's parents. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and her three liberal colleagues dissented.
AP-US-TRUMP-ENVIRONMENTAL-ROLLBACKS
Opponents fault Trump proposal to cut environmental reviews
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration proposal to roll back environmental reviews for big projects is drawing heavy objections from African American and Latino communities. The White House held one of two public hearings Tuesday on proposed changes to how it applies a 1970 law requiring environmental reviews for highways, pipelines and other developments. Many of the opponents came from minority communities dealing with industrial pollutants. They say the rollback would deprive disadvantaged communities of a say in such projects. Business representatives support the rollback, saying environmental reviews often drag on for many years.
AP-US-COLLEGE-ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY
Ex-coach gets 6 months in college scam, runs from courthouse
BOSTON (AP) — The former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin sprinted away from reporters and his lawyers after he was sentenced to six months in prison for his role in a college admissions scandal. Michael Center was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe in a scheme in which prosecutors say parents paid huge sums to get their kids into top universities. He pleaded guilty last year in Boston's federal court. Center cried as he apologized in court to his family and friends. The judge said Center's actions undermined the public's confidence in the admissions process.