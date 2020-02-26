Lawton assisted living facility in need of volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton assisted living facility is in need of volunteers to help accompany residents.
The Chateau of Lawton is an assisted living facility and also offers a Memory Care Unit. They are looking for volunteers specifically for their seniors in hospice, home health, and at their facility.
Community Relations Director, Rebecca Perryman said she believes the need for volunteers is high because people are living longer.
“We have people out there that are over 100 years old, in their 90s, and they have out lived every single person in their family including their children, and of course there is no support system for them because they have lost everyone," said Perryman.
She said a lot of times seniors are dependent on home health, or Promise Care which allows for someone to take care of them so many hours throughout the week.
“We’re looking for people to go to facilities, to come here, to go to their homes, or if they’re terminally ill they’re put on hospice and to go over and be with these people.”
Claris Aller is a resident at The Chateau of Lawton and said she likes having company.
“I enjoy the games that we play. We did different things together and it was fun like drawing and coloring," said Aller.
Perryman said the biggest thing the seniors need is a companionship. Someone to read to them, run errands for them, and listen to their memories.
“Any little thing you do for someone that is a senior is so appreciative, they appreciate everything you do," said Perryman.
Perryman said the qualifications to volunteer is to be kind, have compassion and patience, and be able to do a background check. You can call The Chateau of Lawton at (580) 536-6800.
