Lawton City Council denies commercial water meter to marijuana grow outside city limits

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton City Council voted against providing a commercial water meter to people in the Rangers Ranchette addition just outside Lawton City Limits.
The discussion centered around what that water would be used for, which would be to water a greenhouse used for a Medical Marijuana Grow.
While council made no decision on whether or not the grow facility could stay because it’s a county issue, they did make a decision to not a extend an Outside Water Sales Contract for commercial use.
Council also decided to reinstate the Outside Water Sales committee, to look over the policies when it comes to providing water for people outside the city.
