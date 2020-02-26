Lawton IHOP raises money for Shriner’s Children’s Hospital

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tuesday is National Pancake Day and, to celebrate the day and give back at the same time, the IHOP in Lawton is raising money for the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
They’re giving out a free stack of buttermilk pancakes Tuesday.
Members of the Lawton Shrine Club have been out there all day welcoming guests and asking for your donations.
That money will benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriner’s Hospital for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“It’s a very wonderful thing to support these children. It’s something that gets to your heart. As long as you’re helping, that’s what it’s all about," said Mike McDonald of Fort Sill Shriner’s Club in Lawton.
If you’d like to make a donation, they have a box set up near the register to accept those.
The Shrine Club will be out there until 9:00 Tuesday night.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.