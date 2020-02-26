Lawton resident “goes green” using solar panels

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saving money by using the sun. That is what one Lawton man is doing through his new solar panels.
Tolbert Wyatt had his solar panels turned on this month and said he is loving life in his solar-powered home.
Since making the switch, Wyatt said his electricity quality has stayed the same, but soon he will start seeing a difference on his bills.
“I do get a reduction in my bill, but I still have to make payments every month, but I know every month what I’m going to be paying,” said Wyatt.
With the solar panels, some months Wyatt may get his electricity for free thanks to excess power.
“You get your solar panels and they reduce the cost of your monthly electric bill, obviously. So they do that, plus you get your buyback credits from like OG&E, PSO, companies like that," said Mccallum Smith, sales consultant with Daybreak Solar. "Then you have your credits that build up and it helps you not have a bill, technically.”
Smith said the number of people using solar is likely more than you think.
“Almost every single month it’s been increasing and increasing as you go on, because like I said, everyone’s getting more technology grounded and people are just really striving to save money, so solar is a viable option to do that,” said Smith.
Wyatt said he has shared his excitement with his neighbors, hoping they will follow suit.
“I hope some of them will take heed and do the same thing I did, because I’m enjoying my solar-powered house," said Wyatt. "I don’t know of any difference that I could tell anybody about from having traditional electricity from the solar panels. I really can’t tell the difference.”
Wyatt said the price to install solar panels is reasonable: $20,000 over the next 20 years, plus no money down.
