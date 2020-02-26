ODOT project to install sidewalks in Marlow underway

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma Department of Transportation project to install sidewalks in Marlow is underway.
The construction is happening along Highway 81 between Chickasaw and Kiowa Aveune.
The ODOT contract for this sidewalk project is worth more than $300,000 and should be completed by this spring.
It will include handicap ramps on each end of the sidewalk.
“So people can actually walk without having to trip over a curb that’s like this and unleveled, looks better for the community," said Kaleb Ledington, one of the workers installing the sidewalk.
Ledington says his crew has faced a few problems while working on the sidewalk but they have been able to work around them.
A resident of Marlow spoke to 7News and said besides not being able to get in and out of her drive way for a while, she and her kids are excited about the new sidewalk that will be in front of their home.
