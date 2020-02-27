Altus police arrest man after 30 minute pursuit

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The Altus Police Department says a man was taken into custody after a pursuit through city streets lasted for 30 minutes on Wednesday evening.
According to Chief Tim Murphy, the pursuit began after police received reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong way in traffic around 10 p.m.
After attempting to stop the vehicle, Murphy says Charles Hood, 38, fled from police. Speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour as the pursuit weaved through Altus residential and city streets.
Police eventually performed a Tactical Vehicle Intervention maneuver, commonly referred to as a PIT, in the 300 block of N. Park Ave around 10:30 p.m. bringing the chase to an end.
A police vehicle and the suspect’s vehicle suffered minor damage in the chase. No injuries or other damage was reported.
Hood was transported to the Jackson County Jail and charged with attempting to elude police, reckless driving and two counts of failing to stop at a police roadblock.
