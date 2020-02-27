Comanche Co. inmate facing charges for having drugs brought into jail

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An inmate at the Comanche County Jail is facing charges for having drugs brought in to the facility.
Investigators say 33-year-old Bryan Terven used a cell phone in his pod to arrange for a package to be brought into the jail.
They say he worked with a jailer to sneak in the items.
Terven reportedly asked for meth and syringes, though he told police he only had tobacco brought into the jail.
He's charged with possession of contraband, and conspiracy to bring contraband into a facility.
He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.
