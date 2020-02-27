LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re seeing blue skies across Texoma and those clear skies will continue through tonight as well! Winds will continue to calm out of the southwest to near 5 to 15mph. After 7 PM, we’ll see a wind switch more westerly and then ultimately to the north by 10PM. Overnight lows will drop to near freezing with light west winds.
Tomorrow will be a very gorgeous day weather wise! Sunny skies all day with high temperatures reaching the mid and upper 20s! Tomorrow evening will be perfect for firing up the grill and enjoying the quiet weather. Winds will be fairly light out of the south near 10 to 15mph.
The weekend forecast is looking to be filled with plenty of sunshine & warm but breezy days! Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s! Sunday will see an increase in clouds ahead of a system that’s approaching our region. Despite the increase in clouds, high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s. Both days over the weekend will be very breezy! South to southwest winds 15 to 25mph.
Monday afternoon highs will drop back into the lower 70s due to that increased cloud cover. Isolated rain showers are also possible in far eastern Texoma Monday evening. Tuesday looks like our next best chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in Texoma. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s following a cold front that arrives Tuesday morning.
Wednesday will start another warming trend for us heading into the bonus forecast, which looks mainly dry and mild.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
