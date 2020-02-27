LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Today starts our streak of beautiful weather here in Texoma. Winds are light, temperatures are cold, and skies are clear this morning. Later today the clear skies and light winds will remain in place while warmer temperatures move back into Texoma. Highs today will top out in the lower 60s.
Tomorrow will be a gorgeous day all throughout Texoma with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will also be very light tomorrow making for a pleasant afternoon. Tomorrow evening will be perfect for firing up the grill and enjoying the quiet weather.
Saturday and Sunday will be two very warm days, still with plenty of sunshine. Saturday's high temperatures will be in the lower 70s, and Sunday's highs will be in the upper 70s. Strong winds return this weekend out of the south to southwest at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
Monday afternoon highs will drop back into the lower 70s due to increased cloud cover. Isolated rain showers are also possible in far eastern Texoma Monday evening.
Tuesday looks like our next best chance for scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms in Texoma. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s following a cold front that arrives Tuesday morning.
Wednesday will start another warming trend for us heading into the bonus forecast, which looks mainly dry and mild.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
