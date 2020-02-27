Insulin: The rising cost of a life-saving drug

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The cost of insulin has risen dramatically over the years making it difficult for some people to afford it.
Several states have implemented legislation that would put a cap on the copay for insulin, and now Oklahoma has three bills on the table that could do the same.
Shantae Coley was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes almost 11 years ago. Her life depends on an insulin pump that she wears every day.
""People don’t choose to have diabetes. I would have never chosen this," said Coley. “I want to make sure that I’m able to live my best life, take care of my kid. Be here for my grandkids, whenever that comes. But without insulin, I won’t be.”
“A generic, cheapest one bottle of insulin that you could probably get anywhere in most places is going to be 90 to 100 dollars,” said pharmacist Lucas Coody.
But for diabetics like Shantae, who need insulin every day, a generic version won’t work because it doesn’t stay in the system long, and name brand insulin can cost upwards of 8 to 9 hundred dollars a month.
“Having diabetes is stressful enough,” said Coley. “So people shouldn’t have to stress over whether or not they’re going to pay their light bill or whether or not they’re going to get their medicine.”
Coody says too often they have to tell people that their life-saving medicine has gone up in price.
“It breaks my heart to see somebody turn away and leave their medication here and have to walk out the door and they can’t afford it for something they need to live,” said Coody.
Coody says even the patients who have insurance are struggling to afford it.
“Right now we’re seeing a lot of patients that have good insurance, but they might have a high deductible plan,” said Coody. “Which a lot of folks will go to to try to save money. And now at the beginning of the year, they’ve got 4 or 5 thousand dollars worth of up front costs they’re going to have to pay before the insurance will pitch in anything.”
The three major pharmaceutical companies that manufacture insulin are: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi. Research shows that in the last decade, the cost of their insulin has roughly tripled, even though they’re offering the exact same products they offered 10 years ago.
“If something has sustained itself over time, then why are we paying more money,” said Coley. “When we upgrade things, we expect to pay more. But we’re paying more for the exact same thing. So it makes no sense. It’s just selfish.”
“When you’re already on a fixed or limited income, the thought of ‘Oh my goodness, how much is this going to cost me?’ A lot of times people come in and say, 'It was going to cost me $1,400. I can’t afford that,” said certified diabetes educator Michelle White.
Which could mean the difference between life and death.
“If your blood sugars run too high, you can have very severe complications. And it can kill you,” said White.
Shantae has insurance now, but remembers a time when she wasn’t insured and ended up in the ICU twice because she couldn’t afford her medicine.
“Your body just basically starts to waste away,” said Coley. “And there’s nothing that you can do. You become lethargic, you become sick. You can’t do anything. Your body locks up on you. If I don’t have insulin, I will literally die.”
“The insulin is a life-saving medicine for these people that have terrible diabetes,” said Oklahoma Senator Bill Coleman. “And we can’t just continue to let the price be gouged with these people.”
Oklahoma State Senator Bill Coleman is the author of SB 1158 which would cap the price of insulin at no more than 100 dollars per 30-day supply. It’s one of 3 proposals in the Oklahoma Senate that address insulin prices.
“This will help people who have insurance,” said Coleman. “Now we have to look at the people who don’t have health insurance. This won’t help them. We cannot regulate the pharmaceutical prices on a state level. That can only be done on a federal level.”
Senator Coleman, who is also diabetic, believes there is enough momentum behind these bills to get them passed.
“I hope it would help at least one person somewhere, somehow,” said Coleman. “But I also think that the other positive about this would be that the pharmaceutical know we’re having these conversations, they know that they’re rising high costs of insulin, that they are the root of the problem, and that we are looking at ways to address that.”
However, Coody believes the insurance companies are just as much to blame.
“The insurance companies run the world now,” said Coody. “A doctor can pick something, the pharmacist can try to find a good alternative, but in the middle it seems like we spend the majority of our day fighting with an insurance company. And that’s not what’s best for the patient.”
White suggests anyone with diabetes who is struggling, to do some research and use any avenue you can to find help. There are also options available for patients at Lawton Community Health Center.
“We have a deal where you can get either a 1000 units of insulin or 1500 units of insulin for $25,” said White. “And that’s name brand manufacturing. It’s lantus, levemir, novolog, humalog.”
Coody just hopes our legislators will step up and make the right decision.
“I mean if they don’t think the prices are expensive, then they can open up their own wallets and start paying for it for folks,” said Coody.
“I really think, and I hope that Oklahoma steps in to do something. Because it’s really a sad situation, it is,” said Coley.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.