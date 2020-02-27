Lawton students sworn into US military by astronaut on International Space Station

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several Lawton students were sworn into the United States military Wednesday during a ceremony that was live streamed from space.
The swearing-in was at MacArthur High School and was done by an astronaut streaming live from the International Space Station.
Seven Lawton students were sworn in, making them the first group to be a part of an outer space ceremony along with 300 other schools across the country.
Trinity Hoffman has been a member of JROTC for 3 years, and Wednesday her dream of joining the military came true.
“To be honest I was nervous because it was in front of my peers and that put, not more pressure on me, but for me too not mess up what I was saying. It made it more honorable, to do it in front of my peers, to be able to show them that this could be them one day standing in my position," said Hoffman.
Hoffman says the ceremony made her realize her future will be here soon
“This event made it a little more real that I’m actually going to go into the Army and I think it was pretty cool to be able to be sworn in by astronaut in space," she said.
Hoffman says when she was little she never expected to join the military but her grandfather is the reason she did.
“He just inspires me so much to be like him and serve my country," Hoffman explained.
Senior Army instructor Craig Redfearn says he watched Hoffman grow so it makes you feel good see someone you’ve known take that next step
“Our job is to motivate our younger people to be better citizens and if going into the military is what works for them that’s great. And to see young people doing something productive for their future then that’s all ways a good thing," said Redfearn.
Hoffman says her goal is to get to the highest rank as she can so she can make a difference in peoples lives around her.
