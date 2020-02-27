Lawton Veteran reflects on time as Buffalo Soldier

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Buffalo Soldiers fought in wars and other battles from 1866 to the end of World War II. A Lawton man is keeping their memory on the front lines.
George Rogers original Buffalo Soldier about his 30 years of service dating back to the 1940′s.
“He’s pinning Sergeant Major stripes on me. You see the little star in there, I made Sergeant Major. 16 December 1969, never will forget it, said Rogers.”
A huge achievement for George Rogers who said as a black man in the 1940′s, the road to becoming Sergeant Major wasn’t always paved.
Rogers is part of a shrinking group of veterans who served in an all-black Army Unit known as the Buffalo Soldiers. He served in the 24th Infantry Regiment.
“As a black unit we were good. When integration came in that was about the worst thing that could ever happen to us then we were competing. Competing for positions and rank with the white guy and that wasn’t easy," said Rogers.
He said as time went on and the Civil Rights Act was passed things gradually got better.
Rogers fought in the Korean War before making his way to Fort Sill. He said he stayed in the military because he knew there was nothing for him back home in Memphis, Tennessee.
“When I came in the Army I was making $50 a month as a Private. Then when I got out of basic training, it went up to $75 a month, that was more money than I’d ever see in my life," said Rogers.
George is a lifetime member of the Lawton Fort Sill Buffalo Soldiers. President, Robert Mcclain said it’s so important to have someone like George share his experiences.
“He can tell us stories that we could just only imagine. To get it first hand from a person that was a part of an all black unit in the Army, boy it’s extraordinary to hear some of those stories he told," said McClain.
George said his time in the Army was filled with both good and bad times. However, he never thought he would see a world like today.
“If you looked up and saw a black captain you were shocked there were none. If you saw a black master sergeant you were shocked there were none. I never ever dreamed that this day would come. I never ever dreamed that I would ever, ever, ever, see a black police man, a black president. These things were just unbelievable," said Rogers.
After leaving Fort Sill George continued his military career in Germany before retiring here in Lawton with his wife.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.