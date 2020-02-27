More than two pounds of meth found in Stephens County drug bust

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday, the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office was informed about a car traveling back from Dallas with a large quantity of drugs to sell.
Just before 2:00 Wednesday afternoon, deputies stopped the car just south of Comanche and found 2 and half pounds of meth and a loaded firearm.
Ashley Glaum was charged with trafficking meth and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Michael Jackson Junior was charged with possession of marijuana.
