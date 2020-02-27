5-year-old injured in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Three people from Lawton were taken to the hospital after a crash on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, with a young girl needing to be flown out for her injuries.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon east of Cyril.
All three people inside the car were taken to the hospital, but though the older two refused treatment, a 5-year-old girl had to be taken by survival flight to OU Presbyterian.
She was admitted in serious condition.
It’s unclear what caused the crash, which OHP is investigating.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.