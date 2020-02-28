Black History Luncheon held on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - The 75th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Sill hosted a Black History Month Luncheon Thursday.
This year’s theme was “Honoring the Past, Securing the Future,” with a focus on the more than 2.5 million African-American men who served in the US military during World War II.
Officials from Fort Sill say Thursday’s event was about raising cultural awareness during a time of the year when that is especially important.
“It feels fantastic. Cultural awareness is extremely important to me, and as a society it’s extremely important," said Sgt. Justin Loer.
The event’s guest speaker was Lawton Classic Chevrolet owner Ervin Randle.
