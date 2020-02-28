Crews respond to two Rogers Lane wrecks

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Crews responded to two Rogers Lane crashes Thursday night within 30 minutes of each other.
A work van flipped onto its roof during a crash on east Rogers Lane. It happened a few minutes after 8:00 p.m.
The van driver tells 7News a car heading north on Lawrie Tatum Road T-boned him as he was passing on Rogers.
He was okay, but it's not clear if anybody in the car was hurt.
Another crash on Rogers lane sent a car into a Fort Sill fence.
That happened on 38th and Rogers Lane.
It’s not clear what caused the crash, but a car went over the rail and off the road.
We’re still waiting to hear back from Lawton police. You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.