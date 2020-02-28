Fire starts near fire department in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A fire sparked near a fire department in Comanche County Thursday.
According to emergency management, someone driving by spotted that fire north of Meers Porter Hill Road and Highway 62 just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon and called it in.
Several crews were called in to help and were able to get the fire put out by 2:00.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but didn't need to be taken to a hospital.
In total, 10 acres burned.
Fire officials say they believe the fire was sparked by equipment dragging behind a tractor going down the road.
