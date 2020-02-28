LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Winds will be light, temperatures will fall into the low 60s by 6PM and clear skies are expected through all of tonight. When you get home from work pull out the grills and fire them up! It will be a picture perfect evening to be outdoors with temperatures holding in the 50s to upper 40s through 10PM.
The weekend forecast is looking to be filled with plenty of sunshine & warm but breezy days! Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s! Sunday will see an increase in clouds ahead of a system that’s approaching our region. Despite the increase in clouds, high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s. Both days over the weekend will be very breezy! South to southwest winds 15 to 25mph.
Monday afternoon cloud cover will begin to increase which will keep temperatures in the lower 70s. A cold front looks to sweep through late Monday night into Tuesday. This could spark a few isolated rain showers Monday evening in far southeastern Texoma. Better chances for widespread showers and even a few isolated storms will be on Tuesday.
Wednesday afternoon we look to dry out again with temperatures returning to the lower 60s. Thursday afternoon partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected, and temperatures will hit the mid 60s.
Have a great night & weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
