LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking more beautiful weather in store for this afternoon. Winds will be light, temperatures will hit the mid to upper 60s, and sunshine will be abundant. When you get home from work pull out the grills and fire them up. It will be a picture perfect evening to be outdoors with temperatures holding in the 50s through 10PM.
Tomorrow will be another nice day for the beginning part of the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds tomorrow afternoon will pick up out of the south at 15-25mph. This will increase fire danger, so refrain from burning. Sunday high temperatures will soar into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be strong Sunday afternoon out of the south southwest at 15-25mph.
Monday afternoon cloud cover will begin to increase which will keep temperatures in the lower 70s. A cold front looks to sweep through late Monday night into Tuesday. This could spark a few isolated rain showers Monday evening in far southeastern Texoma. Better chances for widespread showers and even a few isolated storms will be on Tuesday.
Wednesday afternoon we look to dry out again with temperatures returning to the lower 60s. Thursday afternoon partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected, and temperatures will hit the mid 60s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
