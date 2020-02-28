Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce asking people to take ‘Leap of Kindness’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce wants people to take a “Leap of Kindness” for this year’s Leap Day.
This promotion of kindness gives you a reason to do something nice for others.
It could be washing someone’s car, paying for the person behind you at a coffee shop or even telling someone they look amazing.
Brandi Sims is the communication manager for the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of commerce and she is asking people to take a leap of kindness to go along with this year’s Leap Day.
“So Leap of Kindness Day is a new initiative of the chamber to celebrate kindness and with random acts of service throughout the day, and for this particular day it’s a special one because its Leap Day and it’s a part of our Leap Year," said Sims.
Sims says this is something used through out the entire state as well as the country.
“So we’re encouraging our people, encouraging our residents throughout the community to just make a random act of kindness, celebrate someone else, give that random celebration of that person in honor of the day," said Sims.
Sims says there are plenty acts of kindness you can do
“The list goes on really. There are so many things you can do, even going to the fire house and sharing cookies, or going to the police department and sharing a nice sweet treat that they like, truly the list goes on of so many things you can do to just celebrate and say, hey i’m happy and thankful for what you do," she said.
Logan Ralston, the project officer for the Visitors and Convention Bureau, told me where the chamber got the idea from.
“This is something that was dear to our president’s heart, to promote kindness in our community. That’s kind of where the inspiration came from and just trying to inspire others to do something," said Ralston.
Sims wants the community to keep the acts of kindness going beyond leap day.
“Take that and do it for 365 and incorporate it into your life," said Sims.
The Museum of the Great Plains, Lawton Public Library and the Lawton Food Bank will all be participating in this years leap of kindness
