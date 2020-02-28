Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences set to open river otter exhibit

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences center is set to open a new otter exhibit thanks to a donation from a Duncan foundation.
The McCasland Foundation sponsored the River Otter Habitat Exhibit, which will have its official ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m.
The exhibit features two young male North American river otters named Sam and Dean.
“Sam and Dean have settled into their new habitat nicely,” said Aquarium and Life Sciences Director, Nicole Rowe. “They love the water slide and cattail plantings, which they tend to smash flat while exploring through the dry winter stalks. It is expected, however, the green shoots and stalks of spring and summer will hold up better to otter explorations. I think they are going to be a ton of fun for families to see.”
This exhibit is part of the aquarium’s plan to be a native wildlife zoo, aquarium, and botanical garden.
“We are very grateful for the McCasland Foundation’s support of this exhibit,” said Doug Kemper, Executive Director. “This is an important part of our native wildlife story. Historically, River Otters thrived throughout Oklahoma, but their numbers were dwindling until the 1980’s when the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation launched a re-introduction program."
More exhibits are set to follow this year.
For more information visit https://mpmns.org/.
