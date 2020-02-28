100 Mile Challenge encourages healthy habits

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is challenging people to get more active to help build a healthier community.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is participating in the 100 Mile Challenge which is a low-impact physical activity.
This is part of the Chamber's health and wellness initiative. The goal is to complete 100 miles or more on or before April 15th. Participants can do that by walking, running, swimming, riding bikes, or rowing. Everyone is in charge of tracking their own mileage.
Chair of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, Jennifer Ellis said there is a problem with obesity and inactivity in Southwest Oklahoma, and she wants to bring awareness to that.
She said she wants people to develop good habits through diet and exercise.
“Our culture has evolved and the way we work has changed over the years and we have more of just a sedentary lifestyle now. The people are dying because of this and we need to start making efforts and taking steps to change that course," said Ellis.
People who complete 100 miles, or more will be entered in to a drawing to win a Fitbit. It is free to sign-up. Everyone can visit the Chamber website for more information and to register. They also have a Facebook page called Commit to Stay Fit, The 100 Mile Challenge
