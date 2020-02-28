Veterans meet with employers for hiring event

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Veterans met with employers Thursday as part of a hiring event.
Every month, veterans and their spouses get to meet with three to four employers at the Lawton American Job Center.
The local veteran employment representative says unlike most hiring events, the veterans at the monthly luncheon get to meet one-on-one with employers.
He’s a veteran and says having also served in the military made him want to help others in his shoes.
“I did 24 years in the military. Retired here out of fort sill and when I retired I decided I wanted to give back to the veteran community and this position opened up and this is what I do now. It helps the veterans tremendously if they utilize our resources which are 100 percent free," said local veteran representative Jason Mullennix.
They have the luncheons on the last Thursday of each month from 10 to 12.
That's at the American Job Center on Southwest 11th Street.
They won’t be having the luncheon next month, though, as there will be a bigger hiring event going on around the same time.
