Awards presented during State of the Arts Luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - KSWO won one of six different awards at a luncheon Friday put on by the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
That was at the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce’s state of the arts luncheon.
There, the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council gave out six awards.
KSWO won the Business of the Arts Award.
But the event wasn’t just about awards. It was also about raising money for Arts for All.
This was the kick-off fundraiser.
Clem Wehner, the Communication Director for Arts for All, talked to 7News today about why these types of fundraisers are needed.
“It’s so important because the arts don’t get a lot of funding anymore, so if you want arts in your community, you have to raise money from supporters and donors. And hundreds of volunteers make it happen," said Wehner.
Other fundraisers will include the Arts for All festival and the Arts for All Gala in the coming months.
