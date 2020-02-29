Cameron hosts ‘CU Empowering Women in Leadership’ conference

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University hosted a conference Friday evening focusing on the leadership skills of southwest Oklahoma’s women.
It was the fourth annual CU Empowering Women in Leadership and STEM Conference.
Attendees heard from speakers on various subjects, and were able to network and connect with local women in leadership.
Organizers styled the event after the Women in Leadership Conference held in Oklahoma City, giving local students and leaders a chance to see what the larger conference has to offer at home.
“Being able to bring something back to southwest Oklahoma,to expose our students to a different view, and some experiences they may not have had in the past,” said Dr. Sheila Youngblood, associate professor of engineering. “It’s all topics that are important to all of us, whether we realize or not, and often you don’t get this exposure when you’re from a smaller area.”
Friday night’s keynote address focused on “creating space,” giving individuals the tools to recognize self-worth while supporting and raising up the people around them.
