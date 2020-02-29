Great Plains Technology Center host Lawmakers and Educators Luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The lawmakers and educators luncheon took place Friday afternoon allowing them to engage with one another and get down to the things they want done.
Clarence Fortney, the superintendent of the Great Plains Technology Center, said this meeting was important because it’s early in the legislation stage.
This is the first time they got to interact with the local delegation.
Legislators from Southwest Oklahoma gave an update on decisions they have made in the early process.
Superintendents from Comanche and Tillman County were in attendance.
This gave them an opportunity to ask questions about things that are coming up, anything the law makers are working on or anything that could effect them from a legislative stand point.
“This give us the opportunity to engage with our delegation and so it also gives us that opportunity to make sure they understand what our hopes are, especially when it comes to education and working with our youth to make sure any laws don’t have any adverse effect on us," said Fortney.
State Senator John Montgomery told me it’s vital to hear what leaders in the area have to say.
“Making sure we are keeping on track with what’s going on and making sure we aren’t going off and straying away from the thing that may be hindering them. But we also want to know when we are helping them out," said Montgomery.
He says during the meeting he heard positive things but has some concerns
Montgomery says they are working with a flat budget this year and it will be challenging but they should be able to work around it.
