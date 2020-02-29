Neighbors clash with medical marijuana grow facility owner over water usage

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A fight for water at a city council meeting has sparked debate between the owner of a medical marijuana grow facility and its neighbors.
After council members denied the owner a commercial water meter, his future is in limbo.
During a city council meeting this week, people from Rangers Ranchette fought to keep their water residential use only, after a medical marijuana grow facility operating in the subdivision requested a commercial meter.
“The water line that was brought to the neighborhood was for the 36 lots here. None of us in the neighborhood care if they grow, we just don’t want to lose what water we do have,” said Ranchers resident Dan Kayser.
City Councilman Allan Hampton said their decision was based on the covenant present there, which was created in 1971 when the neighborhood was founded.
“The covenant they have is a residential subdivision and the city of Lawton is only allowed to put a residential meter. The action we took was the only action we could take based on the service we provide," said Hampton.
The grow owner, David Schmidt said this facility is something he and his partners Brian Rogian and Tanner Munoz have been working on since last summer, and they were only told about the covenants last week.
So with the facility up and running already, he says now they are looking for other access to water.
“Drilling a well, that’s a possibility and that’s probably the direction we will end up going,” said Schmidt.
Schmidt said with his company just learning about the covenants, he wants to try and smooth things out with the community, because many spoke against his operation at city council.
“We do consider what the neighbors had to say about using the main water line, and we can understand that, but it was something that just came up, it’s not something where we attended to ruffle any feathers," said Schmidt.
Councilman Hampton said any further discussion on this grow now will have to take place between the county, and more importantly the people of Rangers Ranchette, because their covenant gives them the ability to make changes through a neighborhood majority vote.
