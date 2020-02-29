Special needs students visit Lawton City Hall

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of students with special needs got to tour Lawton City Hall Friday.
The kids, from Central Middle School, toured through the different departments and got to learn what each of them do.
A special education teacher at Central Middle School said the tour was done to get them prepared for what life after school will be like, with them learning things such as where they would need to pay their bills.
“I love being able to help these kids and get them out there and give them the knowledge that they need. they love getting out into the community, so it’s just a really good thing," said Debbie Owens, multiple disability special educator teacher at Central Middle School.
She says throughout this year they have been getting out and about to learn different things about the city of Lawton, including taking a ride on the LATS bus.
