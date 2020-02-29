Students take part in Comanche County livestock auction

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A special livestock auction gave youngsters from all across southwest Oklahoma a chance to show their skills and earn some money!
The Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club held the event at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Friday evening.
Animals were exhibited before business leaders and members of the community, who all bid in the auction.
The funds raised will help the students cover costs to care for their animals and for larger exhibitions.
The club has been holding auctions and events for over 60 years.
