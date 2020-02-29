Two stabbed at GEO Correctional Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a stabbing at GEO Correctional Facility.
According to Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers were called out to a hospital around 10:15 p.m. Friday on two men that had been stabbed while at GEO Correctional Facility. The injuries of both victims appear to be non life-threatening at this time.
It is unknown at this time on what caused the stabbing.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.
7News will provide updates as they become available.
