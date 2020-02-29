UPDATE: Man arrested for Walmart disturbance

Sheriff Stradley said earlier that day, Esparza reportedly tried to purchase a knife at Lawton Central Mall, but did not have enough money to cover the cost. He took the knife anyway and mall personnel did not file any charges for theft, since he had already paid a good portion for the knife. Sheriff Stradley said when Esparza was later found walking along the turnpike he did not have the knife with him and did not pose a threat.