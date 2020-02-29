UPDATE: Man arrested for Walmart disturbance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A San Antonio man was arrested Friday night for multiple charges after attempting to break into a gun case at Walmart on Central Freeway.
Ken Esparza, 38, reportedly was armed with a baseball bat and broke the glass of a gun cabinet. Wichita Falls police say he began to resist when officers attempted to place handcuffs on him, and he gave a false name at first.
WFPD officers report that surveillance video shows a marked Comanche County, Oklahoma, sheriff’s vehicle drop Esparza off at the Walmart at 10:50 p.m.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley told KAUZ′s sister station, KSWO, that Esparza was found walking on the Comanche Turnpike by deputies. They were aware he was from San Antonio, and Stradley gave them the ‘OK’ to take Esparza to the Wichita Falls Walmart to try to get a ride to San Antonio.
Sheriff Stradley said earlier that day, Esparza reportedly tried to purchase a knife at Lawton Central Mall, but did not have enough money to cover the cost. He took the knife anyway and mall personnel did not file any charges for theft, since he had already paid a good portion for the knife. Sheriff Stradley said when Esparza was later found walking along the turnpike he did not have the knife with him and did not pose a threat.
Esparza was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, criminal mischief, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest, and failure to identify.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.