Veteran group donates art supplies to Learning Tree Academy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group in Lawton donated art supplies to the Learning Tree Academy Friday.
Members of the Forty and Eight American Veterans Society brought in things like pom-poms, googly-eyes, glitter and paper plates to contribute to the arts at the school.
It was made possible after the local chapter sent out a call letter to members across the state.
They contributed those supplies, which cost between $200 and $300 all together.
Members of the Forty and Eight say they love to give back.
“It’s about working within our community and assisting our community and the needs of our community," said Charles Baker of The Forty and Eight American Veterans Society.
The Forty and Eight help kids in other ways as well, including through their Toys for Tots program, and they also offer financial assistance to children playing local sports.
